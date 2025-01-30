Silvey, SIU-Edwardsville Cougars take on the Lindenwood (MO) Lions

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-15, 2-8 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (12-7, 8-2 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Macy Silvey and SIU-Edwardsville take on Brooke Coffey and Lindenwood (MO) in OVC play Thursday.

The Lions have gone 9-2 at home. Lindenwood (MO) is fourth in the OVC with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Mya Skoff averaging 4.0.

The Cougars are 2-8 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville is seventh in the OVC with 11.9 assists per game led by Ava Stoller averaging 1.8.

Lindenwood (MO)’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Lindenwood (MO) has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coffey is averaging 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Silvey is averaging 8.9 points for the Cougars. KK Rodriguez is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

