Siena Saints square off against the Merrimack Warriors in MAAC Tournament

Merrimack Warriors (13-16, 9-11 MAAC) vs. Siena Saints (17-12, 14-6 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Siena and Merrimack square off in the MAAC Tournament.

The Saints have gone 14-6 against MAAC teams, with a 3-6 record in non-conference play. Siena is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Warriors’ record in MAAC action is 9-11. Merrimack allows 62.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Siena is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Siena allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Saints won 79-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Ahniysha Jackson led the Saints with 21 points, and Thalia Shepard led the Warriors with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teresa Seppala is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Saints. Jackson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shepard is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Warriors. Rose Caso is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.