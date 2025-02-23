Siena hosts Canisius after Shoats’ 31-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-24, 2-13 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-14, 8-8 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -12.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Canisius after Justice Shoats scored 31 points in Siena’s 94-60 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Saints have gone 8-4 at home. Siena is ninth in the MAAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Doty averaging 1.9.

The Golden Griffins are 2-13 in MAAC play. Canisius is 0-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Siena’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 64.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 70.7 Siena gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shoats is averaging 16 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Saints. Doty is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Paul McMillian IV is scoring 20.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Golden Griffins. Tana Kopa is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 21.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.