Siena faces Mount St. Mary’s following Jackson’s 23-point showing

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-13, 11-6 MAAC) at Siena Saints (16-10, 13-4 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Mount St. Mary’s after Ahniysha Jackson scored 23 points in Siena’s 72-58 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Saints are 9-4 in home games. Siena is third in the MAAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Jackson averaging 3.0.

The Mountaineers are 11-6 in conference play. Mount St. Mary’s ranks ninth in the MAAC with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Jo Raflo averaging 5.6.

Siena’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Siena gives up.

The Saints and Mountaineers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teresa Seppala is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 17.6 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals. Jackson is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Anna Lemaster averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Raflo is averaging 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

