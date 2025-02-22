Siena faces Canisius, looks for 4th straight road win

Siena Saints (15-10, 12-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-18, 6-9 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Saints play Canisius.

The Golden Griffins have gone 3-9 at home. Canisius is fourth in the MAAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Shariah Gailes averaging 5.6.

The Saints have gone 12-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena is second in the MAAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Anajah Brown averaging 3.4.

Canisius’ average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Siena gives up. Siena averages 66.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 66.2 Canisius allows to opponents.

The Golden Griffins and Saints meet Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaela Johnson is averaging 11.6 points for the Golden Griffins. Gailes is averaging 12.2 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Teresa Seppala is averaging 17.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Saints. Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Saints: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.