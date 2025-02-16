Sides leads No. 14 Kansas State against No. 18 West Virginia after 21-point outing

Kansas State Wildcats (24-3, 12-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (20-5, 10-4 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kansas State visits No. 18 West Virginia after Taryn Sides scored 21 points in Kansas State’s 97-67 win over the UCF Knights.

The Mountaineers have gone 14-0 at home. West Virginia is 18-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 12-2 in conference play. Kansas State averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 19-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

West Virginia scores 77.4 points, 21.8 more per game than the 55.6 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Wildcats meet Monday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Quinerly is shooting 43.1% and averaging 19.4 points for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sides averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Serena Sundell is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 14.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.