Shulga leads VCU against Dayton after 22-point performance

Dayton Flyers (21-9, 11-6 A-10) at VCU Rams (25-5, 15-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Dayton after Max Shulga scored 22 points in VCU’s 71-62 win against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams are 15-0 on their home court. VCU leads the A-10 averaging 78.0 points and is shooting 45.1%.

The Flyers are 11-6 against conference opponents. Dayton ranks ninth in the A-10 scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Zed Key averaging 5.6.

VCU is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Dayton allows to opponents. Dayton has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shulga is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Rams. Jack Clark is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nate Santos is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.