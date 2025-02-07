Shulga and the VCU Rams take on conference foe Dayton

VCU Rams (18-5, 8-2 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (16-7, 6-4 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Max Shulga and VCU take on Enoch Cheeks and Dayton on Friday.

The Flyers have gone 13-1 in home games. Dayton has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 8-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU averages 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.9 points per game.

Dayton averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.7 per game VCU gives up. VCU has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Smith is averaging 10.1 points and 5.7 assists for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 15.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games.

Joseph Bamisile is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Rams. Shulga is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.