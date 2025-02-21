Shrewsberry and Notre Dame host Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (16-10, 7-8 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-15, 5-10 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts Pittsburgh after Braeden Shrewsberry scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 97-73 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Fighting Irish are 8-5 on their home court. Notre Dame has a 7-11 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 7-8 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the ACC with 13.7 assists per game led by Jaland Lowe averaging 5.2.

Notre Dame’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shrewsberry averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Markus Burton is shooting 43.4% and averaging 21.6 points over the past 10 games.

Lowe is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

