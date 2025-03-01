Shogbonyo leads Denver against South Dakota State after 20-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-10, 11-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (10-20, 4-11 Summit League)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -8.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts South Dakota State after Nicholas Shogbonyo scored 20 points in Denver’s 64-56 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Pioneers have gone 7-6 at home. Denver is 7-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Jackrabbits are 11-4 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 12.5.

Denver’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Denver allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Addo-Ankrah is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 7.3 points. DeAndre Craig is averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Joe Sayler averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Cluff is shooting 54.4% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.