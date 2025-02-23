Shockley-Okeke and Howard host Coppin State

Howard Bison (12-15, 7-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (4-21, 2-8 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Coppin State after Cameron Shockley-Okeke scored 24 points in Howard’s 87-81 win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles have gone 3-5 at home. Coppin State gives up 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.8 points per game.

The Bison are 7-3 in conference play. Howard ranks sixth in the MEAC with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Blake Harper averaging 6.5.

Coppin State averages 60.5 points per game, 18.9 fewer points than the 79.4 Howard allows. Howard averages 78.6 points per game, 1.3 more than the 77.3 Coppin State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Nnadozie is averaging 11.8 points and 2.5 steals for the Eagles. Jonathan Dunn is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Harper is averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bison. Shockley-Okeke is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.