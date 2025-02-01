Sherry, Elon Phoenix take on the Northeastern Huskies

Northeastern Huskies (12-10, 4-5 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (14-8, 5-4 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -3.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Rashad King and Northeastern take on Sam Sherry and Elon in CAA action Saturday.

The Phoenix have gone 8-2 in home games. Elon is sixth in college basketball with 38.4 rebounds led by Sherry averaging 8.1.

The Huskies have gone 4-5 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is ninth in the CAA scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Elon is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern averages 70.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the 68.0 Elon allows to opponents.

The Phoenix and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Simpkins is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists for the Phoenix. Sherry is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

King is averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Huskies. LA Pratt is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.