Shepard and Merrimack host Niagara

Merrimack Warriors (8-12, 4-7 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-17, 0-10 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces Niagara after Thalia Shepard scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 65-63 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Purple Eagles are 1-6 on their home court. Niagara averages 23.2 turnovers per game and is 1-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Warriors are 4-7 against MAAC opponents.

Niagara is shooting 33.8% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.0 percentage points lower than Niagara has allowed to its opponents (50.7%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Safiatu Kolliegbo is averaging 13.8 points and 2.4 steals for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madison Roman is averaging 9.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Warriors. Shepard is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 54.1 points, 25.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 30.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.