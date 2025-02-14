Sheffey leads San Diego State against Utah State after 20-point performance

Utah State Aggies (2-22, 1-11 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (17-9, 6-7 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Utah State after Veronica Sheffey scored 20 points in San Diego State’s 75-65 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Aztecs are 7-5 on their home court. San Diego State ranks second in the MWC in team defense, giving up 60.9 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Aggies are 1-11 in MWC play. Utah State ranks ninth in the MWC with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamisyn Heaton averaging 3.3.

San Diego State is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game San Diego State allows.

The Aztecs and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalia Martinez is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 7.8 points. Sheffey is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Cheyenne Stubbs is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Elise Livingston is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.