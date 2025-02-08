Shaw leads No. 18 West Virginia against Houston after 22-point performance

West Virginia Mountaineers (18-4, 8-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (5-18, 1-11 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 West Virginia visits Houston after Sydney Shaw scored 22 points in West Virginia’s 76-43 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cougars are 5-7 in home games. Houston has a 2-15 record against opponents over .500.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 in conference play. West Virginia is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Houston’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Houston allows.

The Cougars and Mountaineers face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Kierra Merchant is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shaw is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13.1 points and two steals. JJ Quinerly is shooting 44.4% and averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 56.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 14.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

