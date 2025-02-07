Shaw leads No. 18 West Virginia against Houston after 22-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (18-4, 8-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (5-18, 1-11 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 West Virginia faces Houston after Sydney Shaw scored 22 points in West Virginia’s 76-43 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cougars have gone 5-7 in home games. Houston allows 66.3 points and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 against conference opponents. West Virginia is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Houston is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 38.2% West Virginia allows to opponents. West Virginia averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Houston gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is shooting 34.8% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cougars. Gia Cooke is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

JJ Quinerly is averaging 19 points, 3.1 assists and 3.4 steals for the Mountaineers. Shaw is averaging 13.8 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 56.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 14.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.