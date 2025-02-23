Shaw leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against South Carolina State after 21-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (14-12, 7-3 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-21, 0-9 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts South Carolina State after Ketron Shaw scored 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 86-62 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Hawks have gone 4-5 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is seventh in the MEAC with 11.0 assists per game led by Shaw averaging 2.9.

The Bulldogs are 7-3 in conference play. South Carolina State is fourth in the MEAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Drayton Jones averaging 2.0.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43.9% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Maryland-Eastern Shore allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaw is averaging 18.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Kyrell Shaw is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mitchel Taylor is averaging 8.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Jones is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 0-10, averaging 62.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.