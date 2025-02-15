Shaw and Maryland-Eastern Shore host Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (16-8, 6-1 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-19, 0-7 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -13.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Norfolk State after Ketron Shaw scored 25 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 77-57 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Hawks have gone 4-4 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans are 6-1 in conference games. Norfolk State is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaw is averaging 18.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Evan Johnson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brian Moore Jr. is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.