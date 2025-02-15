Shah leads Cal Poly against CSU Northridge after 20-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-18, 2-11 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-13, 5-8 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts CSU Northridge after Annika Shah scored 20 points in Cal Poly’s 67-64 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Mustangs have gone 5-6 in home games. Cal Poly ranks seventh in the Big West in team defense, giving up 60.5 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Matadors have gone 2-11 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge ranks fifth in the Big West with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Erica Adams averaging 4.1.

Cal Poly is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 41.1% CSU Northridge allows to opponents. CSU Northridge averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Cal Poly gives up.

The Mustangs and Matadors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shah is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 14.5 points. Mary Carter is shooting 39.3% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kelly Tumlin averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Nnenna Orji is averaging 8.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 56.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 54.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.