SFA takes on Houston Christian following Traylor’s 26-point game

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (22-5, 12-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-19, 3-13 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on Houston Christian after Ashlyn Traylor scored 26 points in SFA’s 68-66 win against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Huskies are 6-7 on their home court. Houston Christian has a 3-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Ladyjacks are 12-4 against Southland opponents. SFA is the Southland leader with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Faith Blackstone averaging 4.8.

Houston Christian scores 49.5 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 62.1 SFA gives up. SFA averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Houston Christian allows.

The Huskies and Ladyjacks face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is shooting 31.7% and averaging 9.7 points for the Huskies. Amy Cotton is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Blackstone is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Ladyjacks. Traylor is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 51.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.