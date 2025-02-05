SFA hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Blackstone’s 20-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-12, 6-6 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (18-5, 8-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Faith Blackstone scored 20 points in SFA’s 72-66 win over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Ladyjacks have gone 9-1 in home games. SFA ranks fourth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Blackstone paces the Ladyjacks with 6.2 boards.

The Vaqueros are 6-6 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

SFA makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.2 per game SFA gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmaine Dominguez is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, while averaging 11.1 points. Blackstone is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Kade Hackerott is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Vaqueros. Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.