SFA hosts Nicholls State after Gray’s 22-point outing

Nicholls State Colonels (18-11, 12-6 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-15, 7-11 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits SFA after Michael Gray Jr. scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 71-69 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The ‘Jacks have gone 8-6 in home games. SFA has a 6-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Colonels have gone 12-6 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State ranks fourth in the Southland with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 6.4.

SFA averages 66.6 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 70.1 Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than SFA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Keon Thompson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

West is averaging 11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Colonels. Gray is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

