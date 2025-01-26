SFA hosts East Texas A&M following Newsome’s 20-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (4-13, 1-7 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (15-5, 5-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M plays SFA after Jordyn Newsome scored 20 points in East Texas A&M’s 83-65 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Ladyjacks are 7-1 in home games.

The Lions are 1-7 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M is 2-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

SFA averages 80.0 points, 7.6 more per game than the 72.4 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game SFA allows.

The Ladyjacks and Lions square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlyn Traylor is averaging 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Ladyjacks. Faith Blackstone is averaging 16.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Newsome is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Lions. Jasmine Payne is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.