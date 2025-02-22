SFA faces Incarnate Word after Hayman’s 23-point outing

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-13, 7-9 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-14, 6-10 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces Incarnate Word after Kyle Hayman scored 23 points in SFA’s 76-74 win against the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Cardinals are 9-5 in home games. Incarnate Word is sixth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The ‘Jacks are 7-9 against Southland opponents. SFA is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

Incarnate Word scores 74.0 points, 7.6 more per game than the 66.4 SFA gives up. SFA averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Incarnate Word allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pyke is averaging 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hayman is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the ‘Jacks. Keon Thompson is averaging 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.