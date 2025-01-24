Seymour leads East Tennessee State against Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (12-8, 4-3 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-8, 5-2 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Chattanooga after Jaden Seymour scored 34 points in East Tennessee State’s 85-58 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Buccaneers have gone 9-2 at home. East Tennessee State scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Mocs are 4-3 in conference matchups. Chattanooga has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Tennessee State averages 74.9 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 72.6 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game East Tennessee State gives up.

The Buccaneers and Mocs match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Buggs III averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Quimari Peterson is averaging 18.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Bash Wieland is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Mocs. Honor Huff is averaging 16.0 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.