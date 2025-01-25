Seymour leads East Tennessee State against Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (12-8, 4-3 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-8, 5-2 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -4.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces Chattanooga after Jaden Seymour scored 34 points in East Tennessee State’s 85-58 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Buccaneers are 9-2 on their home court. East Tennessee State is third in the SoCon in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Seymour leads the Buccaneers with 7.3 boards.

The Mocs are 4-3 in conference matchups. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

East Tennessee State’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Mocs match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quimari Peterson is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Buccaneers. Seymour is averaging 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Bash Wieland is averaging 13.6 points for the Mocs. Honor Huff is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

