Seton Hall visits Creighton after Coleman’s 27-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (6-13, 1-7 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (13-6, 6-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -16; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits Creighton after Isaiah Coleman scored 27 points in Seton Hall’s 76-59 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bluejays have gone 9-1 in home games. Creighton ranks sixth in the Big East with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 12.0.

The Pirates are 1-7 in conference matchups. Seton Hall is 4-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Creighton makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Seton Hall averages 64.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 69.0 Creighton allows to opponents.

The Bluejays and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalkbrenner is averaging 17.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Coleman is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.