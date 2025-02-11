Seton Hall puts home win streak on the line against Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-8, 7-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (17-6, 9-3 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Pirates play Marquette.

The Pirates are 12-2 in home games. Seton Hall is second in the Big East with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Faith Misonius averaging 1.8.

The Golden Eagles are 7-5 in Big East play. Marquette ranks third in the Big East with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Halley Vice averaging 2.2.

Seton Hall’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Golden Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masonius is averaging 16.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is averaging 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Vice is averaging 12.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 61.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.