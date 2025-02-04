Seton Hall plays Creighton after Masonius’ 21-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (16-5, 8-2 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-4, 10-1 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits Creighton after Faith Misonius scored 21 points in Seton Hall’s 72-55 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bluejays are 7-1 on their home court. Creighton is second in the Big East scoring 74.1 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Pirates are 8-2 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 14-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Creighton averages 74.1 points, 15.4 more per game than the 58.7 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 64.5 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 64.8 Creighton allows.

The Bluejays and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Maly is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bluejays. Lauren Jensen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Masonius is averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 60.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.