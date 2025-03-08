Seton Hall Pirates play the Xavier Musketeers in Big East Tournament

Xavier Musketeers (7-23, 2-17 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (21-8, 13-5 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays Xavier in the Big East Tournament.

The Pirates have gone 13-5 against Big East opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Seton Hall is fourth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 59.7 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Musketeers’ record in Big East play is 2-17. Xavier is sixth in the Big East giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Seton Hall is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier averages 51.5 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 59.7 Seton Hall allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Misonius is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meri Kanerva is averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Musketeers. Aizhanique Mayo is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 48.8 points, 19.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.