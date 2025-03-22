Seton Hall hosts Portland after Shearer’s 28-point game

Portland Pilots (30-4, 18-4 WCC) at Seton Hall Pirates (23-9, 14-6 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Seton Hall after Emme Shearer scored 28 points in Portland’s 69-68 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

Seton Hall is sixth in the Big East in rebounding with 29.7 rebounds. Faith Misonius leads the Pirates with 5.3 boards.

Portland averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 23-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Seton Hall averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Portland allows. Portland averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Seton Hall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masonius is averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Savannah Catalon is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Maisie Burnham is averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pilots. Shearer is averaging 17.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 59.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Pilots: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

