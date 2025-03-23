Seton Hall hosts Portland after Shearer’s 28-point game

Portland Pilots (30-4, 18-4 WCC) at Seton Hall Pirates (23-9, 14-6 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Seton Hall after Emme Shearer scored 28 points in Portland’s 69-68 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

Seton Hall is sixth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 29.7 rebounds. Faith Misonius leads the Pirates with 5.3 boards.

Portland leads the WCC scoring 76.6 points per game while shooting 43.9%.

Seton Hall is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Portland allows to opponents. Portland has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masonius is averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Savannah Catalon is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Shearer averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Maisie Burnham is averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 59.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Pilots: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.