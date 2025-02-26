Seton Hall hosts Johnson-Matthews and DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (12-17, 7-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (19-8, 11-5 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays Seton Hall after Taylor Johnson-Matthews scored 26 points in DePaul’s 83-74 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Pirates have gone 12-4 at home. Seton Hall is sixth in the Big East scoring 63.6 points while shooting 39.4% from the field.

The Blue Demons have gone 7-9 against Big East opponents. DePaul ranks third in the Big East scoring 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Jorie Allen averaging 12.0.

Seton Hall is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 43.9% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Seton Hall allows.

The Pirates and Blue Demons square off Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Misonius is averaging 15.6 points and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 13.5 points and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Allen is shooting 46.6% and averaging 19.8 points for the Blue Demons. Johnson-Matthews is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 59.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.