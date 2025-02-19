Seton Hall hosts Fudd and No. 5 UConn

UConn Huskies (24-3, 14-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (18-7, 10-4 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn faces Seton Hall after Azzi Fudd scored 28 points in UConn’s 87-58 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Pirates are 12-3 on their home court. Seton Hall has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 14-0 in Big East play. UConn has a 24-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Seton Hall makes 39.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). UConn averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Seton Hall allows.

The Pirates and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Misonius is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 14.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 35.1% over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies. Fudd is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 60.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

