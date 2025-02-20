Semona leads Stonehill against Wagner after 30-point performance

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-13, 6-6 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-13, 4-8 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -2.5; over/under is 124

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on Wagner after Louie Semona scored 30 points in Stonehill’s 85-73 victory against the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Seahawks have gone 7-5 in home games. Wagner has a 5-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Skyhawks are 6-6 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is sixth in the NEC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Todd Brogna averaging 2.0.

Wagner scores 63.9 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 69.6 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 8.6 more points per game (70.0) than Wagner allows to opponents (61.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaire Williams is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Seahawks. Ja’Kair Sanchez is averaging 10.6 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amir Nesbitt is averaging 6.8 points for the Skyhawks. Semona is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.