Semona leads Stonehill against Saint Francis (PA) after 23-point showing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-15, 5-6 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (12-13, 4-6 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Saint Francis (PA) after Louie Semona scored 23 points in Stonehill’s 62-59 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Skyhawks are 8-3 in home games. Stonehill has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Flash are 5-6 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) ranks second in the NEC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Valentino Pinedo averaging 4.5.

Stonehill is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Stonehill allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todd Brogna is scoring 12.4 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Skyhawks. Semona is averaging 16 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Riley Parker is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Red Flash. Jeremy Clayville is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.