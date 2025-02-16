Sellers and No. 17 Maryland host Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Maryland plays Michigan after Shyanne Sellers scored 23 points in Maryland’s 91-71 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Terrapins are 9-4 in home games. Maryland ranks third in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 37.2 rebounds. Saylor Poffenbarger paces the Terrapins with 8.1 boards.

The Wolverines are 9-5 in Big Ten play. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten with 16.0 assists per game led by Mila Holloway averaging 4.2.

Maryland’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Michigan allows. Michigan averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Maryland allows.

The Terrapins and Wolverines match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylene Smikle is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. Sarah Te-Biasu is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Holloway is averaging 10.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines. Olivia Olson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.