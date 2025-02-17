Sellers and No. 17 Maryland host Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Maryland hosts Michigan after Shyanne Sellers scored 23 points in Maryland’s 91-71 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Terrapins are 9-4 on their home court. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Saylor Poffenbarger averaging 6.8.

The Wolverines are 9-5 in Big Ten play. Michigan scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 15.1 points per game.

Maryland makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Michigan averages 11.7 more points per game (78.7) than Maryland gives up (67.0).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylene Smikle is averaging 17.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Terrapins. Sarah Te-Biasu is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Olson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.