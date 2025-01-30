Secrist, Indiana State Sycamores take on the Valparaiso Beacons

Valparaiso Beacons (5-13, 2-6 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-16, 1-7 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leah Earnest and Valparaiso visit Keslyn Secrist and Indiana State in MVC action Thursday.

The Sycamores are 1-5 on their home court. Indiana State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beacons are 2-6 in MVC play. Valparaiso is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

Indiana State averages 63.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 69.6 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Indiana State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saige Stahl is averaging 9.3 points and nine rebounds for the Sycamores. Bella Finnegan is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Earnest is shooting 48.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Beacons: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 24.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

