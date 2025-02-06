Seattle U visits Long and Tarleton State

Seattle U Redhawks (3-17, 0-7 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-9, 5-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Seattle U after Jakoriah Long scored 21 points in Tarleton State’s 74-53 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Texans are 9-2 on their home court. Tarleton State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redhawks are 0-7 in WAC play. Seattle U is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tarleton State is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 57.6 points per game, 0.2 more than the 57.4 Tarleton State allows.

The Texans and Redhawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arieona Rosborough is averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Texans. Faith Acker is averaging 8.5 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Candy Edokpaigbe is shooting 52.6% and averaging 9.9 points for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 55.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.