Seattle U takes on Grand Canyon, aims to stop 6-game slide

Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-2, 6-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-16, 0-6 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U will try to end its six-game slide when the Redhawks play Grand Canyon.

The Redhawks are 1-5 in home games. Seattle U is ninth in the WAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Sheridan Liggett averaging 2.9.

The Antelopes are 6-0 in conference matchups. Grand Canyon is the best team in the WAC giving up just 57.2 points per game while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

Seattle U is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 39.0% Grand Canyon allows to opponents. Grand Canyon averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Seattle U gives up.

The Redhawks and Antelopes face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liggett is averaging 5.9 points for the Redhawks. Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 10.2 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Laura Erikstrup is averaging 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Antelopes. Trinity San Antonio is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 78.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 14.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.