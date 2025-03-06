Seattle U plays Southern Utah on 6-game road skid

Seattle U Redhawks (11-17, 6-8 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (12-17, 4-11 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U travels to Southern Utah looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Thunderbirds are 8-6 in home games. Southern Utah is 5-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Redhawks are 6-8 in conference matchups. Seattle U is seventh in the WAC with 12.0 assists per game led by Maleek Arington averaging 4.5.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 71.4 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 74.2 Southern Utah allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Thunderbirds. Dominique Ford is averaging 9.0 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the last 10 games.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 14.6 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Redhawks. Brayden Maldonado is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.