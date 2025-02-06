Seattle U hosts Tarleton State after Moncrieffe’s 20-point game

Tarleton State Texans (10-13, 5-3 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (8-13, 3-4 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -9; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Tarleton State after Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 83-74 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Redhawks are 6-4 in home games. Seattle U is fifth in the WAC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Texans are 5-3 in WAC play. Tarleton State is ninth in the WAC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Mpaka averaging 2.1.

Seattle U’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

The Redhawks and Texans meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleek Arington is averaging 8.6 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks. Moncrieffe is averaging 15.4 points and 10.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bubu Benjamin is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Texans. Keitenn Bristow is averaging 13.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

