Seattle U hosts Cal Baptist following Coleman’s 24-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (13-13, 6-6 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (10-16, 5-7 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Seattle U after Kendal Coleman scored 24 points in Cal Baptist’s 66-64 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Redhawks are 8-4 in home games. Seattle U has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lancers are 6-6 in conference play. Cal Baptist is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Seattle U averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 5.1 more points per game (73.5) than Seattle U gives up to opponents (68.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Redhawks. Brayden Maldonado is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 20 points and 3.2 assists. Martel Williams is shooting 49.4% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

