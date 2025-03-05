Seattle U faces Southern Utah, aims to break road slide

Seattle U Redhawks (11-17, 6-8 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (12-17, 4-11 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U travels to Southern Utah looking to stop its six-game road slide.

The Thunderbirds have gone 8-6 in home games. Southern Utah ranks sixth in the WAC with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Brock Felder averaging 4.3.

The Redhawks have gone 6-8 against WAC opponents. Seattle U averages 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Southern Utah is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 71.4 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 74.2 Southern Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Thunderbirds. Dominique Ford is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brayden Maldonado averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 13.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.