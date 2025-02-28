Seattle U faces Grand Canyon, seeks to halt 13-game skid

Seattle U Redhawks (3-23, 0-13 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (26-2, 13-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U enters the matchup with Grand Canyon after losing 13 games in a row.

The Antelopes have gone 17-0 in home games. Grand Canyon is the top team in the WAC with 39.9 points in the paint led by Trinity San Antonio averaging 14.0.

The Redhawks are 0-13 in WAC play. Seattle U is eighth in the WAC giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Grand Canyon makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Seattle U averages 58.0 points per game, 0.4 more than the 57.6 Grand Canyon allows to opponents.

The Antelopes and Redhawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: San Antonio is averaging 15.6 points, 5.5 assists and 2.7 steals for the Antelopes. Tiarra Brown is averaging 16.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Candy Edokpaigbe is scoring 10.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Redhawks. Olivia Moore is averaging 9.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 76.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 14.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 57.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.