Sears and LSU host No. 1 Auburn

Auburn Tigers (18-1, 6-0 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-5 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts No. 1 Auburn after Jordan Sears scored 21 points in LSU’s 80-73 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The LSU Tigers are 10-1 in home games. LSU scores 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Auburn Tigers have gone 6-0 against SEC opponents. Auburn has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

LSU averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 13.8 more points per game (84.0) than LSU allows to opponents (70.2).

The LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers meet Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Carter is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the LSU Tigers. Sears is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Johni Broome is averaging 17.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 blocks for the Auburn Tigers. Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LSU Tigers: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Auburn Tigers: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 8.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

