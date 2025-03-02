SE Louisiana visits UT Rio Grande Valley following Thorn’s 25-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (18-12, 12-7 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (15-15, 7-12 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts SE Louisiana after Dekedran Thorn scored 25 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 88-78 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Vaqueros have gone 11-4 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is second in the Southland scoring 76.7 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Lions have gone 12-7 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana ranks sixth in the Southland scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Jakevion Buckley averaging 6.0.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.7 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thorn is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Vaqueros. Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Buckley is averaging 14.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.