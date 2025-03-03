SE Louisiana visits Thorn and UT Rio Grande Valley

SE Louisiana Lions (18-12, 12-7 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (15-15, 7-12 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts SE Louisiana after Dekedran Thorn scored 25 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 88-78 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Vaqueros have gone 11-4 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks fourth in the Southland with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Howard Fleming Jr. averaging 4.6.

The Lions are 12-7 in conference matchups. SE Louisiana is sixth in the Southland scoring 72.7 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 76.7 points, 7.2 more per game than the 69.5 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.2 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thorn is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Cliff Davis is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sam Hines Jr. is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Lions. Kam Burton is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.