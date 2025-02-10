SE Louisiana visits Houston Christian following Mackey’s 27-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (15-9, 9-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (11-13, 8-5 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian hosts SE Louisiana after Julian Mackey scored 27 points in Houston Christian’s 81-68 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Huskies are 7-5 on their home court. Houston Christian gives up 70.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Lions are 9-4 against conference opponents. SE Louisiana is 6-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Houston Christian’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Houston Christian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackey is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Huskies. D’Aundre Samuels is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sam Hines Jr. is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Lions. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 17.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

